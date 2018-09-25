Best and worst Brownlow looks

IF you tip your head back and sniff the air in Melbourne at the moment, it smells distinctly of spray tan. It's wafting over this fair city like a tangerine chemical cloud.
It's due to the fact that the 2018 Brownlow Medal count took place at Crown Casino on Monday night as the WAGs of the AFL put their best manicured foot forward for footy's night of nights.
The Brownlow is a special treat for those who like to cast a critical eye over a red carpet (preferably while eating Uber Eats in ill-fitting tracksuit pants).
Many of these women don't actually employ a stylist and as such - to blatantly misquote Forrest Gump - "the Brownlow red carpet is like a box of chocolates … you never know what you're going to get".
This year a pregnant Nadia Bartel hosted the red carpet, bringing her unique WAG insight to proceedings. This year Bartel opted for a J'Aton gown.
The other darling of the Browlow red carpet, Rebecca Judd, also opted for J'Aton, accessoried with diamonds from Paul Bram.
Perhaps the most talked about dress of the evening was that of Logan Shine, the guest of Jason Johannisen from the Western Bulldogs. So long is the train that we had trouble cropping it in, so we will bring it to you in multiple parts. Take a moment to consider how HEAVY that thing would be. She would almost have to get a Maxi Taxi home at the end of the night. Respect.
One of the most famous faces on the red carpet, Jesinta Franklin, also went with a train, albeit a slightly more managable one.
Jessie Murphy is never scared to bring some wow factor to the red carpet and she didn't disappoint this year, with her hot-pink Oglia Loro Couture dress. She accessorised with an Angelina Jolie-style leg pop.
Another WAG who went with designer Oglia-Loro was Charlotte Ennels, who stood out in her barely there halter-neck gown.
Another notable mention is Brooke Cotchin, wife of Trent Cotchin from the Richmond Tigers. She deserves a hat-tip for covering every single trick from the red carpet book: plunging neckline, thigh-high split, long train and a hint of side-boob. Lady, take a bow. That is no mean feat.
Here are the rest of the glam gowns from the 2018 Brownlow red carpet: