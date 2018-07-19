The best of women motocross

GEAR up, ladies, and get ready to put on your best show, because the Queensland Women's Motocross Championship is just around the corner.

Emerald's Mozzie Creek track will host the event this weekend, showcasing the best of the best in women's racing as they battle for the honours of the Queensland Number 1 Plate.

Emerald Junior Motocross media officer Sharon Pease said it was an honour for a small club to host such a prestigious event.

"Not only is this a major opportunity for our club to show off what we have to offer but there will be many people who may not have considered Emerald as a holiday destination so it is also a great opportunity for us to showcase what our beautiful area has to offer,” she said. "An influx of visitors also means exposure and a boost to our local businesses.

"It is very exciting for our local community to have the opportunity to watch these ladies in action.

"We would love to see as many spectators as possible coming out and supporting the ladies.”

Meet your local riders:

Names and ages

Josie Barrass and Georgia Hanson. Both 13

Riding class

85cc Senior

Bikes they ride

Husqvarna TC85 and Kawasaki KX85

Favourite track?

Dysart, Clermont and Emerald

Favourite motocross rider?

Marvin Musquin

What do you love most about motocross?

That we are best friends that love to ride anywhere anytime. Also, beating Georgia's twin brother is always fun.

We love when the start gates drop and encouraging each other to push a little harder each race.

What do you hope to achieve at this year's competition?

We are hoping to place top five, and to have a great time racing each other.

Why do you think other girls should try motocross?

Because it's fun to be with family and friends at races and it keeps our Dads busy fixing our bikes. All girls should try motocross at least once because that is all it takes to get hooked.

Meet and Greet

Crowds will be lucky to have multiple women's off-road and enduro women's champion, level two coach and the face of female action sports Jemma Wilson travelling to Emerald to watch the action. A meet and greet session will be held with Jemma Wilson and some other top riders on Friday, July 20 from 4 to 5.30pm at Mayfair Tavern.