EARLY EDUCATOR: Mrs Sheree Clarke of Moranbah C&K Kindergarten in a skirt designed by her students.

EARLY childhood teacher Sheree Clarke helps bring smiles to the faces of nearly 50 kids a week, and you voted her the best teacher in the Central Highlands.

Growing up in Proserpine, Mrs Clarke moved to Moranbah in 2017 after completing a Bachelor of Education, and did placement work at C&K Community Kindergarten and a state school there.

Both the kindy and the school soon offered her a permanent job.

“It was a big decision coming out of uni,” Mrs Clarke said. “It took a lot of talking and deciding because I loved both settings.

“Ultimately I chose Moranbah C&K because of the play-based philosophy that they have.”

Mrs Clarke is a strong advocate of play-based learning. She believes that pressuring children to focus on academic results can have negative repercussions, and that instead teachers should have a “holistic view of children” that adds social, emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing to traditional, formalised learning.

“We’ve lost touch a little bit,” she said. “We need to scale back and look at the research that’s coming out and focus on a play-based learning approach until a child is eight years old.”

Motivated by “seeing a child accomplish something”, Mrs Clarke said it’s part of her “nature” to care for young learners. She focuses on building relationships not only with her students, but their families.

“We’re often the first out-of-home relationship that a child will have,” she said.

“Sometimes it will take a couple of weeks for the child to get settled, but seeing them come in with a smile on their face is huge for us.”

In the future, Mrs Clarke intends to continue championing the early education sector. For now, she wanted teachers to be acknowledged for their work during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Right now, every teacher and educator deserves the utmost respect and recognition,” Mrs Clarke said. “There are so many being adaptable and flexible for the students they have in their care.”