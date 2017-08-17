The big purple bus raising awareness

Belinda Adams visited CQ during her nation-wide tour to raise awareness for brain injury.

A BIG purple bus rolled through town this week.

Behind the wheel is Belinda Adams, who is racking up the kilometres throughout the nation in an aim to break down the barriers for brain injury awareness.

Driving from Mildura to Coober Pedy and Uluru to Emerald, Ms Adams' plight stemmed from personal experience.

In 2012, Ms Adams received the news no mother wants to hear, her son was injured in a car accident.

"He had a fractured spine, broken ribs and a brain injury,” she said.

"He defied all medical expectation.

"He had to learn to walk, talk and eat again.”

Since then, Ms Adams has become a passionate advocate for brain injury awareness.

"There is not enough awareness for brain injury, it is an invisible disability,” she said.

"Funding always seems to go to visible disabilities.”

Launching at an event in Brisbane on July 15, Belinda started a nationwide bus tour to raise awareness.

This week she travelled through CQ meeting locals to help spread the word.

"I'm driving from town to town, from community to community to raise awareness,” she said.

After a month on the road and over 7000km she has collected the support and stories of many.

"I wanted to use a bus because it is a moving billboard,” Ms Adams said.

"A lot of people I talk to are just happy to meet someone who understands.

"Everyone agrees there needs to be more funding and services.”

Over two million Australians are living with a brain injury.

Belinda Adams is an Ambassador for Synapse and has a GoFund Me Page to help raise funds.

For more information visit her Facebook page, Bels Big Bus Tour.