The Block’s ‘triple threat' wins first reveal

Inside Jesse and Mel’s winning guest bedroom with its velvet feature wall. Picture: The Block

Host Scott Cam was right in saying it's been a week one "like no other" on The Block.

Each of the five couples was given a mammoth task of completing a double challenge, a guest bedroom and ensuite, in less than one week.

In tonight's episode, the remaining two couples - Matt and Elise and Jesse and Mel - were judged on their guest bedrooms.

And while part one of the reno show's first challenge has been done and dusted (well, not really because not everyone finished), there was only one team who managed to really impress the judges - Jesse and Mel, with Jesse being described as a "triple threat".

Jesse and Mel are pretty stoked. They won The Block’s first challenge — the guest bedroom — and raked in $140,000 in prize money, which they chose not to tell the others about. Picture: The Block

The pair took out the challenge with a score of 25.5 and scored a handy $140,000 in prize money. But the they chose not to reveal to the others what they'd won, sparking a fair bit of jealously. They said it was "better that way".

However, it quickly washed over, with teams more focused on wanting to get started on their next task, the ensuite, which most couples are far from finishing (by Sunday).

Despite winning the guest bedroom challenge - Jesse copped major flak over his ensuite and was forced to take another OH&S induction, proving Sunday night's room reveal is going to be another hectic race to the finish line.

But apart from that, they had a lot to celebrate with their guest bedroom reveal.

HOUSE 5: Jesse and Mel

They were the only couple - apart from Mitch and Mark - to finish their guest bedroom, but not only that, all three judges fell in love with their heritage-meets-contemporary styled room.

"I just love it. I just love it from the colour palette they used to the heritage details," Neale Whitaker said.

"I have never seen a room delivered to this level and we're only in week one and we're only halfway through week one," he added.

The judges loved their choice of colour palette. Picture: The Block

The Melbourne couple had a massive grey, velvet feature wall with soft colour tones to match, including light-coloured carpet, a cleverly built wardrobe over a fireplace and appropriate heritage details.

"It feels like a really modern brand new build with all the appropriate traditional heritage details like their beautiful cornicing and skirtings," Darren Palmer said.

No doubt it helps having a "television mirror", which the judges also loved.

Neale said if he was to fault one thing it would be the bedside lamps, as he hated exposed light bulbs - but other than that, Jesse and Mel really impressed the judges, earning a score of 25.5.

"In Jesse we have a St Kilda resident, a real estate agent, with great taste - is that The Block's first triple threat?" Neale asked.

Guess were going to have to wait and see.

The only thing judge Neale Whitaker didn’t like were the exposed light bulb lamps. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 4: Matt and Elise

Matt and Elise came really close. The judges said it was a "tragedy" they didn't finish because had they just painted their walls, they probably would have come close to beating Jesse and Mel.

Instead, they fell short 4.5 points, coming in third place. Matt and Mitch came second with 24.

Matt and Elise decided to divide their 30sq m space into a bedroom, ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

"It's a beauty isn't it," Neale said. "It's stunning," Shaynna added.

Elise and Matt came super close to finishing, they just needed to paint their walls. They came third with a score of 21. Picture: The Block

A mirror TV is always a winner — the judges thought so too. Picture: The Block

The first feature the judges noticed was the massive pendant light hanging from the ceiling.

"There's a lot of luxury in here and not in terms of spend; we have plain white joinery that's simply painted, it's not marble topped, it's not overly accessorised, but it still has the language of luxury," Darren said.

If anything, Matt and Elise proved they have an eye for detail and style from the skirtings to the cabinets and their restored fireplace.

"They have great sense of style, planning, proportion and personality," Neale said.

He added that while they nailed the detail, they needed to get their time management skills under control.

"It's sad they didn't finish painting because it was the room of the day for me," Neale said.

The massive pendant light was a standout feature. Picture: The Block

SCOREBOARD:

Mitch and Mark: 24

Tess and Luke: 17.5

Andy and Deb: 17.5

Elise and Matt: 21

Jesse and Mel: 25.5

This Sunday teams will be judged on part two of the first challenge, the ensuite - which is already proving to be an unachievable task.

The Block airs at 7pm on Channel 9.