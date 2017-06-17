The Central Highlands are declaring war on waste

WASTE WARRIORS: Lisa Mckay and Trudy Muirhead from Hello Happy Home support being environmentally friendly in business.

WHEN you sit down with your takeaway coffee to read today's edition of CQ News, did you consider where that cupboard cup would end up?

Following the ABC's documentary and campaign War on Waste, businesses in the Central Highlands are joining together to declare war on waste, starting with takeaway coffee cups.

More than a billion takeaway coffee cups end up in landfill each year as the cups are difficult to recycle due to the plastic film that makes them waterproof.

Hello Happy Home owner Trudy Muirhead said her store has always had a strong focus to be environmentally friendly ever since it opened a couple of years ago.

"We have always been, we only use 100% biodegradable and compostable cups and lids,” she explained.

"They are made from plants so you can throw them in your compost bin and they will break down.”

Even though the cost of using 100% biodegradable is more, Trudy said it was important to her as a business owner.

"I choose to because I know we would primarily be a takeaway coffee business, more than a have here,” she said. "I didn't want to contribute to landfill and I didn't like the thought of contributing to all that rubbish.”

Hello Happy Home also sell a range of travel mugs with the first refill free.

Other coffee shops in the region are encouraging customers to bring their own reuseable cups to help wage war on waste.

Central Highlands' Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes said council strongly supported the War on Waste campaign.

"Australia has become one of the most wasteful nations in the developed world and that is on each and every one of us - government, business owners and the public,” he said.

"We are all responsible for effectively managing waste in our community and ensuring we protect our environment for future generations.

"Sustainability isn't a new concept, but it's an absolutely vital one and this program has ignited a confronting, frank conversation about the way we create, consume and dispose of consumer items.”

Cr Hayes said council intended to lead by example and were investigating some strategies and educational campaigns that could build on the War on Waste phenomenon.

"We hope the community will help us to take ownership of this issue, because ultimately these are our towns, our patches, our kids' futures,” he said.