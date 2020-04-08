The Central Highlands’ best home baker

IF A restaurant customer had not asked head chef Karolina Rucinski to bake her a birthday cake, the Dysart homemade bakery Jam Drop Cakes might never have come to be.

Mrs Rucinski moved from Poland to Australia in 2005. She has lived in Dysart for 11 years, working as the head chef of several restaurants and inns, and then at a cafe.

“Beautiful sunsets” are her favourite thing about Central Queensland. “And the people are very friendly,” she said.

As Mrs Rucinski worked, baking requests kept coming. She also made cakes for her husband Thomas, and was amazed at the creativity of people’s recipes posted online.

“Someone else also asked me, and suggested I should start my own business,” she explained.

And two years ago, she did. Mrs Rucinski now takes requests and creates treats in her own kitchen.

Karolina's caramel mud cake creation.

“It’s a bit of everything,” she said. “I’m making birthday cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and special occasion cakes.”

Mrs Rucinski said she had always enjoyed cooking and would like to expand her business.

“It is something that I love to do,” she said. “It makes me happy and it’s relaxing, a break from everything.”

“I’d love to open my own cake shop, but that is in the far future.”

Contact details for Jam Drop Cakes can be found on Facebook.