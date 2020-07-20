Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sean Ross Radel pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Sean Ross Radel pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Crime

The cheeky spot this 24yo stashed his drugs

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailmercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police approached a vehicle at Blacks Beach, Sean Ross Radel shoved his drug stash the only place he could think - down the front of his pants.

When speaking with officers, Radel's hands were shaking and another occupant in the car was sweaty, even though the weather was cool.

More stories:

Lawyer examines possible 'conflict' in trafficking case

Two-time ice trafficker pushes for early release

Glamour launders cash for ice kingpin boyfriend

Schoolboy's entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

Mackay Magistrates Court heard police then suspected they had dangerous drugs - and they were right.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said a clip seal bag holding 2.59 grams of green leafy material that smelled like marijuana was stashed down the front of his shorts.

He admitted it was marijuana.

Radel pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs on March 20 this year.

The court heard the 24 year old, who is currently unemployed, was eligible for drug diversion - which meant he would be released on a good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Radel must not commit an offence during the period of the order and must also take part in a drug assessment and education session.

He was placed on a $450 four-month good behaviour bond.

More Stories

blacks beach mackay court house mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incident

        premium_icon Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incident

        Business Mining giant takes major hit from Bowen Basin operations.

        JOBS AVAILABLE: Your chance to land Stanwell apprenticeship

        premium_icon JOBS AVAILABLE: Your chance to land Stanwell apprenticeship

        News Several 2021 apprentice positions are available at Stanwell Power Station.

        Power price ‘ripoff’: Chance to join Queensland class action

        premium_icon Power price ‘ripoff’: Chance to join Queensland class action

        News Brisbane law firm Piper Alderman has launched a class action on power prices.

        NAME AND SHAME: Three drink drivers busted on CQ roads

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Three drink drivers busted on CQ roads

        Crime A school cleaner was among the drink drivers.