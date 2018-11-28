The coolest photo trick for your iPhone

IF you follow any photographers on Instagram, you will often see some beautiful pictures of dreamy, cloud like water flowing over rocks.

They've normally used a tripod, set for long exposure, and often use neutral density filters to reduce the amount of light coming into the camera.

What many people don't know, however, is you can achieve similar results (although not as good) using the latest iPhones.

You will need an iPhone 6s or later and be running i0S11 or later. Take a picture with Live photo turned on, with the flash also on. Once you have taken the photo, swipe up to get a menu of four options including live photo, loop, bounce, and long exposure.

Loop is a short video which runs over and over while bounce goes between forward and backward motions. Each look pretty cool, if the subject matter is right.

The key is to keep the camera steady and shoot something that is moving.

Once you have the photo, share it on social to impress your friends. Just don't tell them how easy it is to do.

Some of the other coolest features in the new iPhones is portrait photography where you can take a photo with a blurred background and even adjust the level of that blurr after the photo is taken.

The same can be done with the latest Samsung phones as well as other top Androids.

If you are too close - or too far away, the phone will even tell you to move until you have the right distance from the object you are focused on.

- MARK FURLER