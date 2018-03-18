The Coupe that stole Tim's heart

ABOVE AND BELOW: Tim Nelson is the proud owner of the 1977 Ford XC Coupe.

ABOVE AND BELOW: Tim Nelson is the proud owner of the 1977 Ford XC Coupe.

Car Owner

Tim Nelson

Name of Car

The Coupe

Make and Model

1977 Ford XC Coupe

What was your first car?

My first registered car was a Ford Escort.

When did you buy your first project?

Every car that you buy is an ongoing project, as you never stop modifying or tinkering with them.

How long has it taken to restore your favourite drive?

I haven't had to do much to it and it is still pretty much how I bought it.

Why did you pick this type of car?

Look at it, who doesn't want one.

How many owners has this vehicle had?

Not sure on its history.

What modifications or work have you carried out?

First thing was to change the red seat belts, red steering wheel and red floor mats. Returned engine to fix over fuelling problem. Bought an original push button radio and had it converted to play my ipod.

What is the history behind your vehicle?

I bought it off a guy in Rockhampton who had done most of the modifications. I don't know the history before him.

Would you ever think of parting with your favourite car?

NO.