Menu
Login
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog.
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog. My Holistic House
News

The dog-mimicking magpie you need to hear to believe

Matty Holdsworth
by
17th Oct 2018 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM

A MAGPIE caught on film mimicking a pet dog has created a nice change from the usual territorial bird renowned for swooping and attacking.

The video, that you need to hear to believe, shows the magpie doing its normal call before mimicking the neighbour's pet dog.

Local home services and handyman business My Holistic House Sunshine Coast was able to catch the songbird on film.

Owner Matthew White shared the video online from his home office at Cooran.

 

It's quickly gained traction, with more than 70,000 views since being uploaded on Sunday.

"The video has attracted a lot of local attention and it makes for a nice change, considering most magpies are notorious for swooping and knocking people off their bikes," Mr White said.

Have you ever heard a magpie copy sounds like this? Let us know in the comments.

Related Items

cooran dog editors picks magpie mimic pet sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Diving into business

    Diving into business

    News Emerald welcomes a new fish and chippery, with services from friendly new faces.

    • 17th Oct 2018 6:00 PM
    Ball dances back to Blackwater

    Ball dances back to Blackwater

    News Dance the night away at the BMA Blackwater Brigalow Ball.

    Things to do around the region

    Things to do around the region

    News Five things to keep you and your family entertained.

    When should you take supplements?

    When should you take supplements?

    News Supplement only when you need to.

    Local Partners