The Everest loses sprint star Menari

EVEREST hopeful Menari has been ruled out of the October race after suffering a career-threatening injury to a leg.

Trainer Gerald Ryan has told Racing NSW stewards Menari has an injury to his near fore tendon and the colt may be retired.

He was scheduled to race for Max Whitby's group in the $13 million Everest at Randwick on October 13.

HIs withdrawal means three slots are left for the 12-horse race.

"He had a jump-out on Tuesday and after he cooled down we noticed a bit of swelling when he was in his box," Ryan said.

"These things happen in racing and I've been around long enough to know that. You can't do much about it.

"It's entirely up to the owners now. They can retire him of give him another six months to get right."

The talented four-year-old won the Run To The Rose last spring before finishing third to stablemate and The Everest favourite Trapeze Artist in the Group 1 Golden Rose.

Ryan had been impressed by the colt's progress heading into the spring.

"He was coming along enormous," the trainer said. "James McDonald rode him in work last Friday morning and said he was the real deal.

"He jumped out on Tuesday morning with three other mates and he went really, really well.

"We haven't seen the best of him, that's all I know. He's a big horse and a big-striding horse, so he's probably more prone to it than smaller horses."

Trainer Gerald Ryan says we haven’t seen the best of Menari. Picture: AAP

In the past six months more than one jockey has ridden Menari in trackwork and given him the ultimate compliment of saying he's the best sprinter in the country.

"One might say it, but when three are saying it and they're three well-know, leading jockeys, you respect their judgement," Ryan said.