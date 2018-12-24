The feast is on at the movies from Boxing Day

Gold Coast-filmed Aquaman is set to make a splash on the big screen from Wednesday.

THE battle for box office supremacy is brewing, with more than half a dozen new films competing for your post-Christmas cash.

Cinema-goers will be spoiled for choice as everything from big blockbusters to period pieces and Oscar-worthy dramas hit the big screen.

Jason Momoa is set to make a splash in his first stand-alone film as DC Comics superhero Aquaman, arguably the biggest release of the festive season.

The origin story traces Arthur Curry's half-human/half-Atlantean roots as he challenges his half-brother Orm for his place on the throne as the rightful ruler of their mother's underwater kingdom.

The two-hour epic, which was filmed on the Gold Coast last year, is a visual feast full of underwater battles and cheeky adventures thanks to the comedy Momoa brings to the super-powered role.

Disney's animated family film Ralph Breaks The Internet should also be a crowd-pleaser. The Wreck-It Ralph sequel picks up six years later with arcade game characters Ralph and Vanellope (voiced by John C Reilly and Sarah Silverman) still the best of friends.

But their quiet digital existence is shaken up when they venture out into the brave world of the internet in the hopes of saving Vanellope's broken game.

It's a charming film that I dare say could be better than the original.

There are heaps of clever jokes skewering everything from eBay to social media, viral video culture and our fickle online habits.

Christian Bale is almost unrecognisable in the Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which has earned Oscar buzz after its surprising number of Golden Globe nominations.

Then on New Year's Day, Disney's long-awaited Mary Poppins sequel hits cinemas.

Emily Blunt steps into Julie Andrews's formidable shoes as the magical nanny who returns to help the Banks children, now adults, navigate a family crisis.

There's also a new generation of Banks children, still mourning the loss of their mother, to wrangle and Ms Poppins has a new sidekick in the form of lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

The new, original score is fantastic and director Rob Marshall has packed the film with clever nods to the original.

Aquaman (M)

Aquaman (M)

Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.

As the son of Queen Atlanna and a lighthouse keeper, he is uniquely positioned to unite the surface and ocean worlds. But growing up isolated from Atlantis and its ways, he needs the help of Princess Mera and childhood mentor Vulko if he stands any chance of unseating his ambitious half-brother Orm from the throne. Read the review.

Stars: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe.

Director: James Wan

Running time: 143 minutes

Best for: Adults, teens and pre-teens

In cinemas: Boxing Day

Holmes & Watson (M)

Step Brothers stars Will Ferrell and John C Reilly reunite in this humorous take on the mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

With a great supporting cast including House star Hugh Laurie playing Sherlock's brother Mycroft and comic Rob Brydon as Inspector Lestrade, this is silly fun - if you can forgive Ferrell and Reilly's shocking accents.

Stars: Will Ferrell, John C Reilly, Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Ralph Fiennes.

Director: Etan Cohe

Best for: Adults and teens

In cinemas: Boxing Day

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

As Hiccup fulfils his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless's discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away.

When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Stars: Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig.

Director: Dean DeBlois

Running time: 97 minutes

Best for: Teens and pre-teens

In cinemas: January 3

Mary Poppins Returns (G)

This long-awaited sequel returns to Cherry Tree Lane to find the Banks children grown up and Michael has three children and Jane is a plucky social rights campaigner.

The family is on struggle street after the death of Michael's wife and some bad financial decisions mean they could lose the family home.

No sooner does a notice of repossession get nailed to the front door than a gust of wind blows in former nanny Mary Poppins, played practically perfectly by Emily Blunt.

Her magical touches transfix a new generation of Banks children (John, Anabel and Georgie) and with the help of lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), she delicately guides the family back on track.

Stars: Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep.

Director: Rob Marshall

Best for: The family

In cinemas: New Year's Day

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)

Six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a Wi-Fi router that leads them into a new adventure.

They leave the comforts of Litwak's arcade in an attempt to save Vanellope's game, Sugar Rush.

Their quest takes them to the uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet - the Netizens - to help navigate their way.

Even though this funny and charming sequel branches out into the vast world wide web, it never loses sight of its core - the unlikely friendship between its two leads. Read the review.

Stars: John C Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Gal Gadot.

Directors: Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

Running time: 112 minutes

Best for: The family

In cinemas: Boxing Day

The Favourite (MA 15+)

In early 18th century England, a frail Anne is queen and her close friend Lady Sarah governs in her stead. When a new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. As war politics become time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach as Queen's companion. Their growing friendship gives her a chance to fulfil her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way. Read the review.

Stars: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Mark Gatiss.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Running time: 119 minutes

Best for: Adults

In cinemas: Boxing Day

Vice (M)

Oscar-winning writer/director Adam McKay (The Big Short) brings trademark wit to the story of Vice President Dick Cheney, played by an almost unrecognisable Christian Bale.

George W. Bush wins the 2000 election, but it's Cheney who quietly takes charge, wielding his newfound power as vice president to reshape the country and the world - with lasting consequences. Read the review.

Stars: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell.

Director: Adam McKay

Best for: Adults

In cinemas: Boxing Day