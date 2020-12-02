Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Experts are warning residents across the region to be mindful of the dangers surrounding light displays.
Experts are warning residents across the region to be mindful of the dangers surrounding light displays.
News

The festive tradition which could destory your home

kaitlyn smith
2nd Dec 2020 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS across Central Queensland are this week being cautioned on the possible fire risk dangers of both faulty and poorly installed Christmas light displays.

While a treat to the eyes for many, insurance experts have instead warned of the grim reality faced by many homeowners and tenants should things go awry.

Sure Insurance managing director Bradley Heath said lights, decorations and novelties were often set-up in either late November or early December.

“We know many Rockhampton and CQ householders go to extreme lengths with external and internal Christmas lights.”

RELATED: Christmas lights start house fire

Insurance experts suggest close monitoring of displays when switched on. Pics: Bill Hearne
Insurance experts suggest close monitoring of displays when switched on. Pics: Bill Hearne

He highlighted several preventive measures for indoors displays to help minimise the risk of disasters occurring – including buying lights which meet Australian safety standards.

“Householders should inspect lights for any visible signs of damage to cords or plugs as damage may have occurred to lighting while stored over the past year,” he said.

“Don’t leave lights on for prolonged periods of time or while you are away from the home or when you go to bed, and do not attempt to rearrange the lights when turned on.

“Be aware Christmas lights generate high-levels of heat and should not be positioned next to paper or other flammable decorations or household fittings such as curtains.”

READ MORE: Shoppers keen to help homegrown businesses

READ MORE: Fire engulfs roof of North Rocky property

READ MORE: FULL LISTS: Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal 2020

Families are urged to exercise caution when installing Christmas light displays. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Families are urged to exercise caution when installing Christmas light displays. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Safety measures were just important for outdoor light displays, added Mr Heath.

“If you wish to decorate the outside of your home, ensure you check the lights are designed for exterior use and follow all installation and safety instructions.

“Under no circumstances should indoor decorative lights be used outside.”

Piggybacking or overloading power boards is also a big no-no – with one item per socket to be used.

“We’re reminding [residents] to think about home fire safety as many [people] underestimate the fire danger of faulty electrical decorations.”

christmas lights fire fire hazard qfes rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland companies are concerned about local jobs amid trade tensions with China.

        $40 million tourism package for ailing reef businesses

        Premium Content $40 million tourism package for ailing reef businesses

        Travel FULL LIST: Sports projects, hiking trails and Great Barrier Reef tourism supported...

        ‘People power’: MP welcomes money to fix horror highway

        Premium Content ‘People power’: MP welcomes money to fix horror highway

        Politics Dale Last, Julieanne Gilbert and Stephen Andrew give their assessment of the state...

        ‘Xmas smorgasbord’: Unique way cathedral will come to life

        Premium Content ‘Xmas smorgasbord’: Unique way cathedral will come to life

        News ‘We’re just trying to capture all the elements of a good, fun Christmas.’