The magic of Christmas arrives at Stockland Gladstone

Set supervisor Kelly Staff, Santa and Stockland centre manager Diana Mitchell are getting prepared for special Santa sessions for children with sensory needs.

THE MAGIC of Christmas is in the air and Stockland Gladstone is delivering a fantastic festive season for people of all ages across the region.

Stockland Gladstone centre manager Diana Mitchell said the centre was proud to be a place where customers and community members felt comfortable to shop, socialise, and find that Christmas magic.

“We’ve worked really hard to still be able to offer many of the same, much-loved holiday experiences that customers have come to expect from their local retail centre – along with some really exciting new ones,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We’ll have special sensory-friendly sessions available, in addition to our usual Santa photos which will be slightly modified to be socially-distant.

“Making its grand debut this year is our Stockland Play augmented reality app which customers can download to access up to six games to be played in centre, with two available immediately and the remainder released weekly from 19 November.

“We’re thrilled to be able to show the community how much we value their continued support, and help them create some magical moments before the new year.”

Santa is at the centre set up near Angus & Coote, with photos available every day from 10am until Christmas Eve.

Anyone wanting Santa photos is asked to book online.

The Stockland Mayor’s Giving Tree is also set up near Big W until Monday, December 21 for customers to donate gifts to the Salvation Army Appeal.

Stockland Gladstone will be operating under extended trading hours to allow more time for customers to shop in the lead up to Christmas. Details online.

Stockland Play is available for download at the App Store or Google Play.

Players get two games on initial download and can unlock new games each week from November 19 by visiting Stockland centres.

