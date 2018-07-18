The new world’s best airline revealed

The food has also been well received.

The food has also been well received.

SINGAPORE Airlines has booted Qatar from the number one spot in a prestigious list of the world's best airlines by Skytrax.

It's the latest proof that the golden oldie, which was once known as the Queen of the Skies before falling off the radar, has well and truly taken back its crown after undergoing a revamp.

Qatar ranked in second spot, down from number one last year, followed by ANA All Nippon Airways, Emirates and EVA Air in fifth position. Cathay Pacific ranked sixth, followed by Lufthansa, Hainan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Thai Airways.

Our very own Qantas fell just outside the top 10 list, coming in at 11th place on the rankings, which is known as the "Oscars of the Aviation Industry".

Singapore Airlines has dominated. Picture: Singapore Airlines

The awards are based on the reviews of more than 20 million travellers, who rated more than 335 airlines between August 2017 and May 2018.

Singapore Airlines also scored awards for the Best First Class, and Best First Class Airline Seat.

It's the latest victory for the carrier, which also topped a list of the world's best airlines by TripAdvisor in March after vowing to win back customers.

Yeoh Phee Teik, Singapore's vice president of customer experience, told CNN: "We're very ecstatic.

"I think we can attribute this to the hardworking team, which has continued to elevate the customer experience. We're glad that our work has been recognised and our customers have voted for us to be the world's best."

It has revamped its product. Picture: Singapore Airlines

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said it was a great win for the airline, only a year after rolling out a revamped first class product.

"We congratulate Singapore Airlines on this fabulous achievement, being voted the World's Best Airline by customers for a fourth time in the awards history.

"A key 'wow' factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for Singapore Airlines who scored highly across both product and service. I am sure Singapore Airlines will also take great pride in winning the World's Best First Class award, less than one year after they introduced their new first-class suites."

World's best airlines:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. EVA Air

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. Lufthansa

8. Hainan Airlines

9. Garuda Indonesia

10. Thai Airways

11. Qantas Airways

12. Swiss International Airlines

13. Japan Airlines

14. China Southern Airlines

15. Etihad Airways

16. Austrian Airlines

17. Air New Zealand

18. Turkish Airlines

19. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

20. Hong Kong Airlines