The next month is all about youth in the Isaac region

Dive-in movies are among the activities on offer during Isaac Youth Month.

Cricket, art, dive-in movie nights at the pool and scary film trailer making are among a bunch of seriously cool activities planned for the inaugural Isaac Region Youth Month.

Isaac Regional Council is presenting a special month-long’s worth of free activities and events in Clermont, Dysart, Glenden, Middlemount, Moranbah, Nebo and the Isaac Coast from March 19 March April 21.

Mayor Anne Baker said the carnival of events for youth month was an Isaac region first.

“Isaac Youth Month is about supporting and involving young people and encouraging them to build social connections and engage in fun activities to support their health and wellbeing,” Mayor Baker said.

Middlemount pool will host one of the dive-in movie nights. Picture: Lucy Smith

“There’s movie making to macramé, social sport to scooter comps, career development to craft workshops and everything in between.

“This is your chance youth of Isaac to get involved, learn a new skill, connect and celebrate what is great about being in this thriving region. There are activities for everyone across the region and all are free.

“Council is extremely grateful to the community groups, organisations and businesses who’ve partnered with us to make Isaac Youth Month a reality.”

Visit the full calendar of events to register for events online.