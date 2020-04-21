The perfect Aussie bubble for Test cricket

Josh Hazlewood believes Adelaide Oval would be an ideal base for a Test-cricket bubble if such an extreme measure is required to stage this summer's showpiece series.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on Australia's lucrative Test series against India, a showdown between the world's two best teams that is believed to be worth approximately $300 million in broadcast revenue.

It appears highly unlikely that regular international travel will resume this year while quarantine measures for anybody arriving in Australia will be in place for some time.

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has put forward its Test venue as a potential solution to the logistical challenge confronting Cricket Australia.

Virat Kohli's team could potentially fly into South Australia then head straight to Adelaide Oval, where a hotel is being constructed by stadium management and is set to be completed in September.

India could stay and train at the Test venue while the entire series could be held there if interstate travel remains difficult.

Hazlewood argued such an arrangement should be a last resort but if it had to happen then Adelaide Oval would be the best option.

Josh Hazlewood (C) says the Adelaide Oval is the best cricket wicket in Australia and the best option for a Australia v India bubble. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

"The bowlers and batters would probably be happy with that, it's probably been the best cricket wicket the last four or five years," the paceman said. "It gives a bit to both batting and bowling, I wouldn't mind it. "It's not ideal though.

"We want to get around to all parts of Australia and challenge ourselves on all those different wickets." Hazlewood has been keeping busy through a combination of golf, gaming and gardening in addition to fitness work.

The 29-year-old, who was set to play in the now postponed Indian Premier League, suggested he may struggle to crack a spot in Australia's XI for the Twenty20 World Cup should that tournament go ahead in October.

"I'm out of the team at the moment and if we don't play another game before the World Cup it's going to be tough to get into," Hazlewood said. "If an opportunity opens up, through injury or whatever, I'd take that. "The IPL was going to be a good opportunity for me in T20 cricket, to hopefully do well for Chennai and put my name forward for that World Cup."

Originally published as The perfect Aussie bubble for Test cricket