The perils of digital communication
The perils of digital communication
The perils of digital communication

bmuir
by
14th Jan 2019 7:04 AM

The instantaneous nature of digital communication comes with its pitfalls.

Sending a message, seeing it is read and received can be troublesome to those expecting and anticipating a reply.

Some people who are emotionally reactive may feel despondent and hurt if a response is not received after it has been read.

Perhaps those with Machiavellian tendencies could use non-reply behaviour to manipulate and manage relationships and ghost those they no longer wish to maintain ties with.

I often reply to a message in my head prior to setting it out on my device and sometimes I think I have actually sent it. Machiavellian I am not and I do apologise to those still awaiting a reply.

Thanks to read-receipts, digital communication has become complex, perplexing and a quagmire of mixed-messages.

