‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ banned from Instagram

Gina Stewart says she hates the attention and just wants to inspire women not to rip each other apart. Picture: Twitter/@StrawberrieGina

THE "World's Hottest Grandma" is known for her provocative photos on social media. But her latest snap has taken things a bit too far and was quickly taken down by Instagram.

Gina Stewart, 48, rose to fame earlier this year when she made it to the finals of the Maxim's Finest Australia contest - a competition that pitted her against 18-year-olds.

Her latest Instagram post showed Stewart completely naked, reclining in an opulent chair.

The photo was deemed okay for social media platform Twitter, but was removed from Instagram.

The picture in question is still up on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@StrawberrieGina‏

The Gold Coast mother of four told Daily Mail Australia that she was disappointed with Instagram's decision to remove the picture.

"Yes, Instagram removed it because it said it did not comply with their guidelines.

"But the guidelines say no nipple and nipples were not being shown in the picture, so I have asked Instagram to please re-post it. It's only a naked side shot and my hair is covering me."

Stewart, who has an 1-year-old grandchild, ended up losing out on the title of Miss Maxim Australia in what was reportedly a close race, but retained the fan-bestowed title of "world's hottest" granny nonetheless.

Stewart says she is stunned by all the attention she has received since the Maxim contest.

"My friends are all saying I look the best I've ever looked in years. I must admit I never looked after myself but that's because I didn't have the knowledge I have today," she says.

She admitted that now she is older, she has realised that her health is more important than her breast size, so she plans to remove her implants in the near future.

She said she got them put in ten years ago when it was a "trend" to get them done and she was struggling with insecurities.

However her breasts didn't totally solve the problem, and she said: "I thought if I had it done, my life would change. To be honest, it never changed, I was judged more.

"I look in the mirror and see so many faults but I'm trying not to focus on that and just be grateful that I'm still breathing on this beautiful planet."

Another change she made to her body was getting veneers, and she said this is also a decision she regrets.

Speaking of her "secret" to ageing gracefully, she previously told the Daily Mail Australia: "The only cosmetic procedure I had was my breasts ten years ago.

"I don't use Botox or fillers as I believe in ageing gracefully.

"But seriously, there's no secret. I think everyone is beautiful. I'm not doing this for attention as I hate it. I'm just trying to make a difference to inspire women not to rip each other apart."