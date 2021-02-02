The Project hosts blast Pete Evans

After appearing on a podcast with rogue MP Craig Kelly, The Project hosts have blasted former celebrity chef Pete Evans for his controversial decisions.

After appearing on a podcast with rogue MP Craig Kelly, The Project hosts have blasted former celebrity chef Pete Evans for his controversial decisions.

The hosts of The Project have unleashed on controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans.

During a segment on Tuesday night's episode of the show, the panellists explained that the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is accusing Liberal MP Craig Kelly of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

It came after his podcast appearance with Evans, who is an outspoken anti-vaxxer and COVID-19 denier.

RELATED: Surprise reaction to Evan's Facebook ban

Pete Evans has been spreading misinformation about COVID. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

The panellists were quick to unleash on the pair.

"To be honest with you, I'm a big fan of Pete's podcast, My Conspiracy Rules," joked Fitzy. "I rang in and wanted to biocharge it for free. It's awesome."

Tommy Little brought up Evans's famously strict diet.

"Do you think maybe Craig Kelly has gone paleo?" Little asked. "Do you think this is what it was about? He just wanted some dietary advice."

Fitzy dubbed Evans' podcast ‘My Conspiracy Rules’. Picture: Channel 10

RELATED: Pete Evans' bizarre new virus plea

Carrie Bickmore joked that there was something romantic between Evans and Kelly.

"Didn't you hear how Pete Evans described Kelly? A beautiful and beyond courageous man. There is more to this story!"

"He is blind as well!" quipped Little.

It comes after Evans praised Kelly in a social media post promoting the podcast interview with the rogue MP.

Evans announced the pair had held a 90-minute conversation for a "podcast launching tomorrow" in an Instagram post on Monday evening.

Evans' podcast channel was dumped from Spotify in January for spreading "dangerous, false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19".

Like Evans, Kelly has sparked outrage by routinely peddling COVID-19 misinformation online.

"Just spent a great 90 minutes talking with this beautiful and courageous man," Evans wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the MP giving the thumbs up.

"Craig Kelly MP is sharing the truth over and over again and keeps moving forward without fear.

"You my friend are a hero to many Australians and I look forward to sharing a meal with you … perhaps in Canberra in the not too distant future."

Kelly confirmed the interview on Monday night, telling NCA NewsWire he was "happy to be interviewed by all comers, even the ABC".

The MP has also questioned the effectiveness of masks and likened them being mandated in schools to child abuse.

On his Facebook page, he cited an American anti-vax doctor who later admitted to taking part in an insurrection at the US Capitol in January.

Originally published as The Project hosts blast Pete Evans