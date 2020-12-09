The Qld town named Australia’s ‘most generous’

Queensland has taken out top spots in GoFundMe's "Australia's most generous towns of 2020", with Bundaberg claiming number one, Mackay number three and Cairns number nine.

The result, announced today in the crowd-funding website's annual "Year in Giving Report" also notes Australians have given more than 1.3 million donations and that community, local business and indigenous rights funding causes have seen big rises in the past 12 months.

The heartwarming result comes as no surprise to the Wheeler Family from Bundaberg, who last month smashed their fundraising goal of $5000 in a matter of days for two-year-old son William, who has been fighting stage four cancer since January 2019.

The $15,000 raised through the website and local community events allowed the family to make one of "William's Wishes" comes true, travelling to Dreamworld and SeaWorld on the Gold Coast.

Bundaberg's Wheeler Family with son William, who were able to raise $15,000 for him to fulfil a list of wishes, including visiting theme parks on the Gold Coast. Photo: Emma Dahl Photography

"The outpouring of support we've received from the website and local community has been so heartwarming, it just doesn't stop," William's mother Laura told the Courier-Mail.

"(The result) doesn't surprise me - Bundy has grown a lot, but it still has that small town sense of community, you rally around those who need it most.

"We're still counting the days we have with Will, but to have that unending support is something unheard of."

Another heartwarming story of local support has been of four-year-old Olivia Sologinkin, whose family has been able to raise more than $25,000 to help her access treatment for her severe allergies and eczema on the other side of the world.

While COVID has unfortunately put those plans on hold, Olivia's mother Jill has told of just how much the website's campaign has helped the family find support closer to home.

Olivia Sologinkin was able to raise more than $25,000 for allergies and eczema treatment on the other side of the world. Mother Jill has been blown away by the constant support from GoFundMe. Photo: Supplied.

"We'd felt like we 'exposed' ourselves when we made the page - but just the sheer outpouring of support had been staggering," Olivia's mum, Jill told the Courier-Mail.

"We've even been able to connect with other people that are going through the same situations as us, and being able to have that connection is priceless."

The report has also revealed donations to community fundraisers increased by 124 per cent and indigenous rights causes increased by 221 per cent as compared to 2019, with GoFundMe Australia Regional Manager Nicola Britton calling the results an early sign of "emerging societal issues".

"The trends seen on GoFundMe can often be an early warning sign of emerging societal issues, of a group of citizens falling through the cracks," Ms Britton said.

"In a year that started with some of the worst bushfires on record, the response of ordinary Australians in the face of unforeseen challenges has been nothing short of remarkable."

THE TOP 10 GENEROUS TOWNS OF 2020:

1. Bundaberg, QLD

2. Wagga Wagga, NSW

3. Mackay, QLD

4. Mandurah, WA

5. Launceston, TAS

6. Ballarat, VIC

7. Bendigo, VIC

8. Wollongong, NSW

9. Cairns, QLD

10. Hobart, TAS

