Queen keeps up appearances after surgery

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 31, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Yui Mok

NOW we know why the Queen has been wearing sunglasses at a number of recent public events including the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Her Royal Highness underwent surgery last month to remove a cataract from her eye, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey, UK, on June 2nd following cataract surgery. Picture: TheMegaAgency.com

The 92-year-old monarch, who otherwise seems to be hail and hearty, was treated as a day patient at the private King Edward VII hospital, London.

Her Majesty â€œsuccessfully underwent a short planned procedureâ€?, a spokesman from the palace said.

A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye, leading to a decrease in vision. If left untreated, cataracts can cause blurry vision and eventually blindness.

The condition may be hereditary.

Queen Elizabeth II appears to be fully recovered from eye surgery, walking through Westminster Abbey, Friday, June 8. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The Queen Mother had an operation to remove a cataract from her left eye in 1995 when she was 95 years old.

The last time Queen Elizabeth was in hospital was in 2013 at age 86 after she suffered a bout of gastroenteritis.