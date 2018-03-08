The relay brings festivities

EN ROUTE: Retired Australian cyclist Anna Meares carried the baton at the launch of the relay in March 2017, and now a year later, it will reach the Central Highlands.

EN ROUTE: Retired Australian cyclist Anna Meares carried the baton at the launch of the relay in March 2017, and now a year later, it will reach the Central Highlands. John Stillwell

THE Queen's Baton Relay is well under way, completing its final round in Australia before arriving at the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony next month.

From youngsters to some of Australia's legends, baton bearers from around the nation have been selected to be part of history.

More than 100 baton bearers of all ages have been selected from various towns throughout the region to carry the Queens Baton, which will then kick off two days of community festivities across the region.

Communities will celebrate with free activities, food and entertainment on March 21-23 as the Queen's Baton visits.

Onlookers can watch as the relay shares its message of celebrating diversity, community pride and peaceful and friendly competition in sports.

Today the baton passes through Blackall, before making its way down the streets of Barcaldine tomorrow. The baton continues its journey to Northern Queensland, before returning to the Central Highlands, passing through nine lucky towns in the region.

The Queen's Baton will pass through towns in the Central Highlands:

March 10

Barcaldine

Longreach

March 21

Moranbah

Clermont

March 22

Capella

Anakie

Emerald

March 23

Blackwater

Bluff

Dingo

Duaringa