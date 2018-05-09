The season for show festivities

FAMILY FUN: Sideshow alley will be popular at the Barcaldine Show.

FAMILY FUN: Sideshow alley will be popular at the Barcaldine Show. Jonno Colfs

SHOW season is upon us here in Central Queensland, and what better way to begin the festivities than with the annual Barcaldine Show?

Hosted by the Barcaldine Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Society, the show will highlight the local arts, produce and agriculture from around the region.

Society treasurer Beccy Plumb said the family fun day is something everyone should attend to serve as a great distraction from the current drought.

"I just think people are sick of the drought - it wont rain,” Beccy said.

"So come along and enjoy some fine food and entertainment.

"We've got a band, and Red Axe entertainment with their stunt bikes and pushbikes.

"Then we're going to dance along to Jag and the Rollers.”

The 96th annual show will begin tomorrow at 10am with horse events in the ring with jumping after lunch.

The main pavilion will be open all day, showcasing all the cooking, fruit, vegetables and sewing from local participants.

Keep the children busy in the animal nursery or add a bit of excitement with the pig races.

Don't forget the bright and thrilling sideshow alley, which will have a number of games, rides and prizes to be won.

The much loved Stockland challenge will be back again and the Sheep Pavilion will be open throughout the day with lots of wool and plenty of sheep.

Hosting something for everyone, the Village Green area will also have a variety of different market stalls on display.

The show includes all the favourites, with entertainment, displays, demonstrations and competitions that make up a great rural show.

The highlight of the evening will be the much anticipated fireworks, which will be held around 8.30pm.

Bring the family along and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere at the Barcaldine Show, the highlight of the district's social calendar.