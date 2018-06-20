Single camera catching speeding motorists every 69 seconds
THERE'S one Queensland road that drivers are being warned to be extra careful on, with a single camera catching speeding motorists every 69 seconds.
Over the course of just six hours a mobile speed camera situated in Ipswich on Redbank's Kruger Parade issued 317 speeding tickets to reckless drivers.
The total of the fines came to about $53,256, making up part of the $6.1 million in tickets racked up by speeding drivers in the whole of Ipswich in 2017.
Police documents, obtained by the Courier-Mail, reveals all of the hot spots around the city where motorists are being caught out.
A speed camera on the Warrego Highway at Brassall clocked and dished out tickets to 2481 people driving above the speed limit over a 50 hour period.
Equalling one ticket every 75 seconds and adding up to $416,808 in fines.
The documents also revealed that the worst speeding culprit was caught doing more than 80km/h over the speed limit, with the driver clocked at 182/km/h on a 100km/h road.
A spokeswoman for the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ), Lauren Ritchie, told the publication that drivers were more likely to speed on streets they knew well as they often go on "autopilot".
"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five," she said.
According to the RACQ the "Fatal Five" includes drink and drug driving at the top of the list, speeding second, following by fatigue, not wearing a seatbelt and distracted driving.
Ms Ritchie added that drivers on suburban roads have a multitude of distractions they need to be aware of like pedestrians, cyclists and children and speeding gives people less time to react if an unexpected situation arises.
Other speeding hot spots around Queensland in 2017 included:
- Darling Downs on the Cunningham Highway, Willowvale with 3,424 fines and
- Sunshine Coast on Eumundi-Noosa Rd with 2,753 fines
- Far North Queensland on Sheridan St, Cairns North with 1,894 fines
- Mackay on Broadsound Rd, Paget with 1,883 fines
- North Queensland on Ingham Rd, Bohle with 1,787 fines
- Bundaberg on Bargara Rd, Kalkie with 324 fines
- Central Queensland on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown with 300 fines.