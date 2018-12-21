The spirit of Christmas

FESTIVE CHEER: Barry and Carol Cross, Emerald's first place winners of this year's Light Up Your Town competition.

FESTIVE CHEER: Barry and Carol Cross, Emerald's first place winners of this year's Light Up Your Town competition. Taylor Battersby

CAROL and Barry Cross, Emerald's first place winners of this year's Light Up Your Town competition, are no strangers to Christmas decorating.

Mrs Cross is the daughter of Christmas lights veteran Beryl Callaghan who before her passing several years ago regularly decorated her Kidd Street home.

The first place award for the Light Up Your Town competition, the Beryl Callaghan Spirit of Christmas Award, was even named after her.

Now in the 10th year of decorating their home, Mrs Cross said she and her husband were thrilled to win the competition as it was "great recognition”.

But the couple agreed the competition was not about winning.

"We're doing it for the people. That's what it's always been about,” Mrs Cross said.

In the early days of the competition, Mr and Mrs Cross even competed against Mrs Cross's mother.

"But that never bothered us,” she said.

"Whoever won, won. It didn't really matter, you know.

"We (Mrs Cross and her husband) just loved it.

"We only just started as a little tiny display and over the years, it just grew and grew and grew.”

While Mrs Cross said she had wonderful Christmases as a child, Christmas light displays were not common in those days.

So, her love of lights came later in life.

"It's all we've ever done over the years. We do it because of the pleasure it gives everybody,” she said.

"It's a labour of love for us. It really is. We do it on our own. We don't have help from anybody.”

The display takes about eight weeks to set up each year, which Mr Cross said was because of the scale of the display.

"By the time we get stuff out of the cupboard and into the room and have a bit of a think about it... I try and change the tables every year to make them different,” he said.

Mrs Cross said the feedback they received about their lights from visitors was "unbelievable”.

"Everybody loves coming here,” she said.

"We're always really happy to have people around.”

Mr Cross said they had kids visiting the displays 10 years ago who brought their children now.