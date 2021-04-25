The team committed to delivering your CQ news

News is a never-ending cycle and in a region as vast as ours, there is always something new and exciting happening.

Bringing that news to you has been the commitment of Central Queensland reporters since 1937 – a tradition I am committed to continuing.

We have told the stories that have shaped the region.

We have survived massive technological change and witnessed the information revolution.

I live locally in Emerald and love where I live, the different people I get to speak to everyday, and the contacts I have made.

I am getting out to see that this region has to offer, and today I will be covering Anzac services across the Emerald area.

So as we move to our new home on the Courier Mail website I want to take the opportunity make sure you recognise my face when we bump into each other at the local coffee shop, the post office or at Woolies.

I work closely with my colleagues at The Morning Bulletin in Rockhampton and at the Daily Mercury in Mackay and together as a team we deliver the news of the day.

And with the new website, the way you can access that information will be even easier.

For me, it’s about continuing the reliability CQ News has come to be known for.

CQ News is finding a new home with its own stand-alone section on the Courier Mail website.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach and other great features.

