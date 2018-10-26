The team to look up to

Nogoa Natives will take the field this weekend at the Mackay Indigenous Rugby League Carnival.

PRIDE and emotion as well as some serious skills will be on display this weekend as the Nogoa Natives take to the fields for their inaugural outing as a newly-formed club at the Mackay Indigenous Rugby League Carnival.

Club founder Andrew Doyle said Sunday's carnival would be the first time the four Central Queensland Indigenous teams - a men's team, women's team and the Under-17 boys' and Under-17 girls' teams - would play.

Mr Doyle said players - 20 in each of the youth teams and 25 in the adult teams - had been training for five weeks.

"I'm very proud and emotional and the whole community is behind us,” he said.

Mr Doyle has played with the Mackay Stallions - the hosts of this weekend's carnival - for 10 years, including at the Queensland Murri Carnival two weeks ago where they were beaten in the grand final by the Wenlock River Stallions.

He said that with his wife Kaytee and six children, he had been considering the creation of the new squads.

"I've been playing football all my life and every year I travel and play in Indigenous carnivals around Queensland, usually for the Mackay Stallions,” he said.

"I've been living in Emerald for about four years and I one day had an idea to put in a side from here - a Central Highlands team.

"I thought about it and tossed the idea up and talked about it with my wife, and one day we just decided to do it.”

He said that as well as football, his passion is work in the community and so he was keen to include the youth teams as well as the adult teams and create a friendly, family atmosphere.

"Then they get that mateship and family bond - you make friends for life,” he said.

"All my best mates are mates from football and team sports.”

From the Under-17 sides, Mr Doyle said most players had been playing locally but he also had some first-time players.

"Now they're representing the sport they love and their culture - they're representing their people,” he said.

"They're feeling excited and proud.”

He said carnival rules also allowed a certain number of non-Indigenous players in each team and he had included a local player, Mariah Storch, from Blackwater, who had recently played with the Broncos, winning the inaugural women's Rugby League Grand Final.

Another figure on the men's team is Trai Fuller, who recently picked up Man of the Match when the Redcliffe Dolphins men's team won the Intrust Super Cup.

Isaiah Huet, also on the men's side, has just returned from a USA/Canada tour with the Indigenous Australian Invitational Rugby team.

Mr Doyle said these three players on the back of recent success showed that with hard work "people from our area can go to the next level”.

"We have five mission statements that we're going to live by and that's culture, community, respect, education and mentor,” he said.

"We're trying to put Indigenous people in a positive light and put our people in a good light with those statements. We tried to pick players that are good role models in the community, in the workforce and in their families,” Mr Doyle said.

"We want the young ones to have someone to look up to.”

Mr Doyle's children will also be part of the action: Learna, 15, is playing in the U17 team; Leila, 13, is running water for the teams; and supporting the family will also be Lachelle, 11, Jakyah-Lee: 7, and four-year-old twin boys Jahli and Jurakai.

For more information check facebook.com/nogoanatives