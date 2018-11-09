The three Rs of real estate

IT was the right property in the right position at the right price.

Pam Thomas and Kayla Davis of Ray White Maroochydore met with success prior to auction of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex unit at 2/5A Sorensen Ave, Buderim.

Scheduled to go to the market on Saturday, Pam sold the near-new unit with luxury inclusions to Sydney buyers.

"They love the area,'' Pam said. "Their best friends are in the next street.

"They will live here but continue to have links in Sydney.''

The buyers came through early in the campaign and were determined to take it out prior to auction.

The seller was looking to downsize in a beachside location.

Saying that, Pam and fellow Ray White Maroochydore colleague Shannon Beavis have sold a four-bedroom townhouse at 2/3 Bradman Ave, Maroochydore, ahead of the scheduled auction on November 17 - to local buyers looking to downsize near the water.

"It's in a great position, set back but overlooking parkland to the water,'' Pam said.

"It has a lovely aspect, is beautifully styled and presented very well.''

Pam sold three properties in two days to start the month and reports she has some good stock coming onto the market in the lead-up to summer to meet the strengthening level of inquiry.

"We are meeting a lot of Sydney, Melbourne and Tassie buyers,'' she said.

"Downsizers are a huge market. Saying that, they are still looking for three or four bedrooms.

"If more developers were doing single-floor or low-set options they would kill it.''

Pam Thomas and Kayla Davis have another riverside unit going to auction this Saturday, November 10, when 1/61 Bradman Ave goes to the market at 2pm.

Located right across from the Maroochy River and Chambers Island, and within walking distance of the central business district, the three-bedroom apartment is the perfect property for an investor looking to buy in the sought-after precinct.

"The beauty of this unit is its ground floor position that affords it a courtyard garden out the front with the water views beyond,'' Pam said.

"Open-plan design with the living zone and main bedroom opening up to the courtyard, there are two other good-size bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.

"There is even a long-term tenant in place.''