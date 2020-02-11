The Veronicas part ways with management

The Veronicas have capped off an intense 12 months where they seemed to hit the news for any reason but their music by parting ways with management company.

Pop duo The Veronicas have parted ways with their management company, capping off an intense year for the singers.

Sydney's Red Mgmt confirmed the Untouched hitmakers were no longer on its books after some two years working together.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso at the Chemist Warehouse Victoria Christmas Party in November last year. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The duo no longer appear on the management firm's website alongside other clients, Jimmy Rees, Bonnie Lythgoe, Nat Conway and Danielle Spencer.

In 2019, the Veronicas sisters Lisa and Jess Origliasso seemed to make headlines for everything but their music.

Most notably they were caught up in a stoush with airline Qantas after being forced to disembark a domestic flight before takeoff from Sydney to Brisbane.

Lisa Origliasso was married to actor partner Logan Huffman in November 2018 while Jess got engaged to muso Kai Carlton in October.

Their personal lives were laid to bare on MTV reality show Blood Is For Life.

Fans have been desperately waiting for a new album for some time with their last album release in 2014. They have however released several singles in that time, including In My Blood, and are understood to be working on a fragrance.

Their career has taken somewhat of a dramatic reinvention over the past six months with the festival community embracing the pair. they graced the stage at the Good Things Festival and have just been announced for the national Groovin the Moo festival in May.

Lisa and Jessica present the ARIA Award for Best Female Artist at the awards ceremony in November last year. Picture: Getty

Their festival renaissance came with a surprise performance with Mallrat at Field Day on New Year's Day 2019 and they subsequently joined All Day on stage at Splendour in the Grass.

In November, Jess told Confidential the pair would continue to speak openly about issues important to them.

"At the end of the day, for us it's about truth, integrity, honour, love - truth it's a funny thing when you live in the world that we live in it has to be used responsibly," Jess told Confidential in November.

"You have to be brave and for us we have a lot of young fans we've had fans grow up with us, we are incredibly privileged to have the platform that we have. We were raised by a very strong woman - our mummy who said 'If you're speaking in truth and integrity then nothing else matters but you must do that'."