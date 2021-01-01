The weather record Rocky broke in 2020

While we wait for The Bureau of Meteorology to provide a full wrap of Australia’s 2020 weather, the Morning Bulletin checked whether any weather records were broken over the past year at Rockhampton Airport.

According to the weather station’s data, 2020 has proven to be a glaring contrast to the weather craziness that we witnessed in 2019.

Rockhampton's weather highlights for 2020.

Only one record was broken when 12.2 degrees was recorded as the lowest maximum temperature for May.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology James Hobson expected isolated rainfall activity around Central Queensland to continue into the middle of next week as the onshore winds continued.

The next eight days were expected to be wet in CQ according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“We’re looking at more showers in the forecast for the next little while as we remain in quite a humid air mass with winds coming in off the Coral Sea, bringing that tropical moisture into the region,” Mr Hobson said.

“We have a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean and that generally leads to a wetter than average west season.

“We’re starting to see those effects with the trough that’s in the region producing scattered showers and storms bring rain to parts of Queensland that haven’t seen it in a while.”

The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting greater than average rainfalls around CQ in the coming months.

Not significantly affected by the La Nina, maximum temperatures around Capricornia were expected to sit around 31 degrees before climbing towards 33-34 degrees over the weekend.

Forecast for Friday

Rockhampton

Min 23 Max 31. Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 1 to 8mm. Chance of any rain: 50 per cent

Medium chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Yeppoon

Min 24 Max 27. Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 4 to 15mm. Chance of any rain: 60 per cent.

Emerald

Min 22 Max 32. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm. Chance of any rain: 30 per cent.

Slight chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day.

Biloela

Min 21 Max 33. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm. Chance of any rain: 30 per cent