There for the region

THE Emerald Ladies Welfare group has been busy over the last couple of months presenting cheques and teddies to charities as part of their ongoing fundraising and efforts to help their community "in any way we can”.

Emerald Ladies Welfare president Kris Maguire said functions over the past year, including fashion parades and chocolate extravaganzas, had raised enough money for the group to make donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), the Borilla Community Kindergarten and the Emerald Hospital.

Ms Maguire said that earlier this month $1000 was given to the director of Borilla Community Kindergarten, Jenny Finlay, to help disadvantaged children in the community.

Last month, a cheque for $5000 was given to Trish Short, RFDS base services co-ordinator of Rockhampton.

Ms Maguire said $1000 had also been spent on 'trauma teddies', which have been given to Emerald Hospital representative Robert Farquhar in two visits, one before Christmas and one this month.

She said that in the past high teas, movie premieres and 'jazz and chiraz' functions had also raised money that was donated to community organisations.

"We just do what we can. We've raised money over the years for the nursing home and the CQ Rescue Helicopter Service,” she said.

"I find it's good to give to people and to be able to donate my time and energy to something that's going to be beneficial to our area.

"We just want to help in any way that we can, however we can.”

Ms Maguire said the group, which began in 1982 and currently has 15 members, was keen to attract new members and let others know of the benefits of being part of a community group.

"Overall I think it's good for any person to be involved in a community event or community giving. It's all a part of balance.

"You have your family, your recreation time and your community output, and I think it's all important.”

She said members of the community were welcome to contact the group if they needed help or funds "and if at all possible, we want to help out when we can”.

Ms Maguire said the welfare group was "very grateful” for the support it received from the community when events were held and through donations.

"We're happy even if people can only commit in a small way or by coming to our events,” she said.

"It definitely feels good to help - it's a very gratifying feeling.”

She said that this year, the popular Margo Mott 'That's Me' fashion parade fundraiser was due to be held on Saturday, May 11.

The group meets on the first Wednesday every second month at Maraboon Tavern, from 6.30pm.

The next meeting is in April, and people can check the Facebook page for information.

Interested new members can contact Kris Maguire on 0407498299.