This large house block now belongs to an investor who can subdivide and build separate houses.
Property

Investors swoop on large blocks

by Debra Bela
15th Nov 2018 6:09 AM

IT'S A suburb where the median house price is less than $300,000 but in the first two days of November, three houses sold for almost $2 million.

The residential landscape in Ellen Grove is changing as investors and developers swoop on large blocks that are being offered for sale.

The latest sales on Waterford Rd are a six-bedroom house on 4756sq m that sold privately for $840,000.

A tidy house on a very roomy block at 321 Waterford Rd, Ellen Grove that sold privately through AP Reality.
And a three-bedroom house on 4613sq m at 301 Waterford Rd that sold at auction for $900,000.

The Public Trustee took 301 Waterford Rd, Ellen Grove to auction where it sold for $900,000.
But there's action for first home buyers and beginner investors as well, with a two-bedroom house at 21 Sinclair Drive on 428sq m selling for $218,000.

Get into the property market at Ellen Grove with a house like 21 Sinclair Drive that sold for $218,000.
The six-bedroom house at 321 Waterford Rd can be subdivided and is approved for houses only.

An investor bought 321 Waterford Rd, Ellen Grove.
"Land is changing hands as the original owners are passing on or moving out and they are selling and developers are coming in," AP Realty agent Leisa Le said.

Ms Le sold a 2398sq m block at 299 Waterford Rd last year that has been subdivided into four house blocks.

"With the new subdivisions we can get a four-bedroom house in the $400,000s which is great for families," she said.

