There’s gold in them mines - near Clermont

THEY’RE keen not to trigger any unwarranted excitement over the discovery of gold in the region just yet, but exploration company Impact Minerals has found “quite large samples” and encouraging signs of gold at Blackridge, 25km north of Clermont.

Impact Minerals Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said this week that recent results in the second phase of bulk sampling from 12 trenches have shown that “two unique geological features have combined at Blackridge” which could lead to further bulk sampling mining and the discovery of more gold.

Mr Jones said that a large volume of very weathered oxide material which was soft and easy to dig contained gold and, secondly, it was “easily recovered” using simple gravity processing.

He said that while the gold was low grade, it could be cheap to mine and process.

The challenge now, he said, was to determine the overall grade of the gold found and look at options for larger scale sampling.

“We have one granted mining lease and four mining lease applications in progress that cover all of this extensive area.”

The oxide material extends for at least 1500 metres across the land and to a depth of four to five metres all of which is accessible by ‘free digging’.

In the past, people have avoided taking large bulk samples as it was difficult to do, however at Blackridge — near an area popular with grey nomads looking for nuggets of precious rock — the weathered rock breaks up easily making the process of recovering the gold easier.

“If you’ve got one nugget that weighs 10 grams in a tonne of rock, that’s 10 grams per tonne and very high grade for a mine. But the problem is you’ve got to mine a tonne of rock to find it.

“The bigger the nugget the bigger the sample you have to take.

“But two important features that have converged at Blackridge is that the gold is coarse which is great, and the rock is very weathered which means it breaks up really easily.

“You can dig it with a shovel and process it traditionally with simple gravity jigs. It breaks up beautifully and we get incredible gold recoveries so it’s a very special confluence of geographical events.”

Mr Jones said the area was currently closed off and the next phase of sampling which was being discussed with specialist contractors would determine the future for any small scale mining.

“The grades are modest but there’s potentially quite large volumes of material there.

“We will be working on this for next 6-12 months. This has certainly got a lot of promising merit in it and there’s more than enough encouragement to go to the next step,” he said.

For each sample collected so far, a panned concentrate was collected and sent for ‘gravimetric fire assay’ at Intertek laboratories in Perth, and the tailings from the panned samples were sent for cyanide leaching by the Leachwell method at ALS Laboratories in Townsville to check for potential losses of gold by Impact’s processing methodology to the fine tailings.

The trenches and samples were also detected for gold nuggets using a handheld metal detector.