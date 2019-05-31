‘Weird’ thing about Martha’s naked photo

Fans have noticed something strange about Martha’s naked photo.

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis is proving that nothing is off limits as she shared another naked photo of herself with her Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old posted a nude snap of herself soaking in the tub of a very luxe looking bathroom, while her MAFS husband Michael Brunelli showers in the background.

Part of his bare bum is on display, while Martha poses using her arm and the water to protect her modesty.

But there's something a little odd about the sexy photo.

As countless fans pointed out, if Michael was having a shower as the photo was taken, then who on earth is taking the naked photo of Martha?

"All I can think is 'who took this raunchy photo'," a fan said, sparking an frenzy of comments.

It didn't take long for fans to start speculating, with a clear frontrunner theory developing.

"Please tell me mum took this photo," one fan wrote.

"Is your mum taking this photo?" another asked.

Martha's mother Mary has recently been making Kris Jenner-like cameos on the Kardashian lookalike's feed, with many believing she must be behind the shot.

Despite many thinking it was amazing her mum may have taken the photo, others pointed out how "weird" it was too.

"Who took this... please don't say Mary," one said.

"Um, did your mum take this photo????" another wrote, along with the shocked face emoji.

Another said: "I'm concerned for who is taking this pic."

"Really hoping it's on a timer and not your mum," someone else chipped in.

The whole furore caused Mary herself to weigh in.

"Jeez I take the best photos," she teased, confusing everyone even more.

Even Martha wouldn't admit anything to her desperate fans, commenting "maybe" to one person pushing for answers.

So did she or didn't she? News.com.au has contacted Martha direct for an answer - and we'll report back if she confirms the "weird" truth many believe is behind the photo.

NAKED AMBITION

It's not the first time Martha has dropped a cheeky nude on her fans, stunning them back in April with a next-level mirror selfie.

She channelled her inner Kim Kardashian with her last naked photo.

"Can't find a thing to wear," she wrote over her sexy photo, taken inside what looks like a walk-in wardrobe.

The stunning snap was compared by fans to one Kim Kardashian has shared, taken inside the now mum-of-four's sprawling walk-in wardrobe in August 2018.

In it, Kim posed on the floor with one leg crossed over as she pouted into a mirror, a pose Martha then adopted it in her snap - just sans clothing.

'KMART KIM'

It's not the only Instagram post of Martha's that's similar to Kim's, with fans dubbing the dating show contestant "Kmart Kim" - a nickname she has embraced.

Recently, she channelled Mrs Kardashian-West's khaki bikini look, pulling the tiny bikini high up on her waist making the outfit even more revealing.

MARY THE 'MOMAGER'

Adding fuel to the rumours her mum took the snap - and in true Kardashian style - it has been claimed Martha is keen for Mary to become her manager.

"Everyone's noticed that Martha's been posting lots of videos of her mum involved in Kris Jenner-like antics," a source told NW magazine.

