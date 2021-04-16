Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Theroux spills on split from Aniston

by Jessica Napoli, Fox News
16th Apr 2021 8:14 AM

 

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston amicably split in 2018 and the actor isn't accepting any other false narratives.

In fact, 49-year-old actor emphasised to Esquire magazine how he and the Friends alum, 52, are still close friends who call each other and text frequently.

"Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them," he explained referencing the rumour they split because she is based in Los Angeles and he is based in New York. "That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."

The pair have remained cordial and supportive of each other over the years. Theroux posted a birthday message to Aniston on social media last year and they also grieved the loss of their dog together. In 2019, he celebrated thanksgiving with her in Los Angeles.

"I would say we've remained friends," Theroux said. "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he continued.

"I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship … It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

The producer/screenwriter and The Morning Show actress tied the knot in 2015 and announced their separation in February 2018.

 

Aniston was also previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2005.

"I think that when you get good at relationships - and here I am, single - if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship," he mused. "Who wants to take a sh*t while you're walking out the door?"

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Theroux spills on split from Aniston

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

celebrity entertainment jennifer aniston justin theroux

Just In

    What to do when cats attack

    What to do when cats attack
    • 16th Apr 2021 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Things looking up in David vs Goliath battle with Bravus

        Premium Content Things looking up in David vs Goliath battle with Bravus

        News Central Queensland landholder David Luke could be headed for a favourable outcome in his stoush with the mining giant.

        Further delay after ‘brutal’ Moranbah assault allegations

        Premium Content Further delay after ‘brutal’ Moranbah assault allegations

        News Central Queensland businessman granted a further adjournment after he was arrested...

        200 JOBS: Joint venture to acquire CQ mine

        Premium Content 200 JOBS: Joint venture to acquire CQ mine

        Business Mining operations will restart from July 2021 in a ‘shot in the arm for...

        VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Central Queensland

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Central Queensland

        News VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Central Queensland