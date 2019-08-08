These boots were made for dancing in town hall

LINE DANCING: Dancers enjoy the 'Orange is the New Black' theme at Gordon Elliott's last workshop weekend at Boots 'n' All Line Dancing.

LINE DANCING: Dancers enjoy the 'Orange is the New Black' theme at Gordon Elliott's last workshop weekend at Boots 'n' All Line Dancing. Contributed

MEMBERS of the Boots 'n' All Line Dancing group will be kicking up their heels when they host a big weekend of line dancing on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, at the Emerald Town Hall.

Gordon Elliott, a world- renowned choreographer and line dance instructor from Sydney, will conduct a workshop on Saturday. More than 70 dancers from as far afield as Yeppoon, Brisbane and Townsville will travel to Emerald to attend his workshop.

It will be an action-packed weekend with socials being held on both nights, as well as the workshop on Saturday.

Spectators are more than welcome to come and watch any of the dancing over the weekend for a gold coin donation. Dancing starts at 7.15pm on both nights and at 9am on Saturday morning.

All profits from the weekend will be donated to Emerald's Look Good Feel Better program, which is run through the Neighbourhood Centre.

This program is a free community service program dedicated to teaching cancer patients how to manage the appearance-related side-effects caused by cancer treatment.

Saturday night's social theme is 'Pretty in Pink' where pink and bling will be the order of the night.

There is a multi-draw raffle over the weekend.

Boots 'n' All has received RADF funding for the weekend.