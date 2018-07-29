These franchises are looking for owners in Mackay

These franchises are available for sale in Mackay.

IF YOU'VE got itchy feet working your current gig, then right now might be the moment for you.

With business out of town growing and business in town following the same trend as confidence grows, out of town brands are beginning to put out feelers about expansion in Mackay.

Soul Origin

The fast growing national quick and healthy food group is looking to expand their brand in the Caneland Centre.

Advertised on Seek Business, the Soul Origin's brand is searching for a franchisee to open and run the location in Mackay.

Those interested in taking up the franchise can purchase the Caneland Centrer location for between $350,000 - $400,000.

Another company advertising for franchisees within regional Queensland is popular schnitzel company, Schnitz.

With a number of locations in South-East Queensland as well as other regional centres like Rockhampton, the national schnitzel group would be a good fit for Mackay.

Already rumoured to be filling a tenancy in the previous Masters location, well loved indoor children's playground Chipmunks has popped up online with prompts that suggest interested parties contact real estate agent, Dione Mauric.

The playcenter has a cult following of mums and is listed at $560,000.

Other franchise opportunities in Mackay include:

TaxAssist Accountants :

Are you tired of working for someone else and want to branch out on your own? Worried about going it alone?

Why not join with an award winning franchise, giving you brand credibility from day one.

The TaxAssist Accountants franchise model is based on very simple principles.

By servicing the needs of small businesses, subcontractors and the self-employed, as a franchisee you can focus on a group of clients that have traditionally been neglected.

Just Better Care:

Leading franchise system providing in-home care and support services seeks Franchise Business Owner for its Mackay - Rockhampton territory.

High demand industry sector and growth potential.

Just Better Care is a Community Care Franchise whereby Franchisees recruit and manage qualified personnel to deliver in-home care and support.

We are passionate about supporting people to live the quality of life they want in the place that offers them security and comfort - their home.

Refresh Renovations:

Establish a profitable business in the $30 billion Australian Renovation Market.

You don't need to be a builder, all skills are covered by other specialists that make up the building company that you run.

Refresh's business model is sales and marketing oriented.

We're looking for business-oriented franchisees. You don't need to be a builder or trades person to join Refresh, trades people are contracted to deliver the work.