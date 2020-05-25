Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘These things happen’: Boat lands on top of car

25th May 2020 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has landed on top of a car during a crash at Palm Beach.

Police blocked off Townson Ave from Nineteenth Ave after emergency services were called to the scene just before 11am.

By 12.30pm, the scene had been made safe and cleared with the road now open.

It is understood a car veered onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with a boat.

The boat ended up on top of one of the vehicles.

A man was asessed by paramdeics and has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. The possibility of a medical episode playing a role in the incident, is being investigated.

The boat's owner Alvaro Jordan was fairly calm when speaking to The Bulletin after the crash.

A boat has landed on top of a car during a dramatic crash at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Photo: Queensland Ambulance
A boat has landed on top of a car during a dramatic crash at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Photo: Queensland Ambulance

 

When he came outside, the first thing Mr Alvaro saw was his boat, on top of a car.

He said the boat, which was not insured, was parked out the front of his home when the incident unfolded.

"I wasn't expecting this," Mr Alvaro said. "….These things happen."

Drivers should avoid the area.

Energex was also called to scene to ensure there is no damage to the electricity infrastructure.

Paramedics are assessing one patient after a crash at Palm Beach.
Paramedics are assessing one patient after a crash at Palm Beach.

 

Originally published as 'These things happen': Boat owner calm after smash

boat crash crashes editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents battle to keep CQ Target in sight

        premium_icon Residents battle to keep CQ Target in sight

        Business Moranbah residents face a two-hour drive to access basic household necessities if plans to close their Target go ahead

        Regions’ businesses relying on intrastate travel

        premium_icon Regions’ businesses relying on intrastate travel

        News Can Queenslanders give Central Highlands businesses the boost they need?

        Health officer to consider NQ travel bubble proposal

        premium_icon Health officer to consider NQ travel bubble proposal

        Travel Premier has not pricked the tourism industry’s push for further restriction eases...

        Mackay Sugar considering security cameras on its trains

        premium_icon Mackay Sugar considering security cameras on its trains

        News MACKAY Sugar may install security cameras on its cane trains