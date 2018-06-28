This new bikini trend is too hot to handle

The trend is red hot, but will require serious bikini line maintenance.

WHILE we are shivering through winter chills, you might want to book into your nearest salon asap ahead of this summer's hottest bikini trend.

These ultraskimpy, high-waisted "drawstring" bikini bottoms are sweeping Instagram - leaving little to the imagination, and requiring some serious bikini upkeep.

The Minimale Animale bikini trend is set to hit this summer.

Thanks to the swimsuit's skinny strap and the way the fabric is bunched up, the internet has dubbed it the "loincloth bikini".

Supermodels Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski are frolicking in the sexy look, which shows off everything from their hip cleavage to their so-called "Toblerone tunnels".

The drawstrings on the bikini leave little to the imagination.

Ratajkowski's newly launched swim line, Inamorata, introduced the "Neptune" brief, while "It" girl labels Danielle Guizio and Minimale Animale are carrying their own versions of the sultry string bikini.

In an interview with news.com.au, creative directors for Melbourne-based swimwear label BOSSA, Charissa Trikos and Connie Dritsas said when it comes to bikinis "higher is better".

"Everyone wants to show off side boobs, butts and hips. The Kardashian shape has really come back into our culture, and this design really elongates the leg - meaning the wearer looks taller and slims out the thigh as well."

Model Emily Ratajkowski loves a high-waist bikini.

While the sky-scraping bottoms may be a little daunting, it's apparently the cut every woman should at least try - because "it flatters almost every shape".

Roxane Uzureau, who is the head designer of Sydney-based swimwear brand Sheridyn Swim, said the design does wonders for the silhouette of the wearer.

"Anyone can pull off a high-waist or high-cut look, because it will compliment any figure," Ms Uzureau told news.com.au.

Kim Kardashian is a known fan of the high-cut bikini trend.

"This design has an optical illusion that draws the eyeline to the waist, and because your waist will always be smaller [than the hips] it gives the optical illusion of looking slimmer overall."

Tarzan chic, anyone?

- with New York Post