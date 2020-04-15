Menu
An MP says now is the time for a serious discussion about car parking fees as health workers 'putting their life on the line' are slogged with daily charges.
Politics

‘They are the real heroes, they don’t need a parking bill’

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
15th Apr 2020 6:03 PM
A GOLD COAST MP has said State Government should be in "serious discussions" with hospital parking operator Secure Park after its refusal to ease up on fees for medical staff.

Shadow Health Minister and Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates said private businesses needed to step up for help health workers during the coronavirus crisis.

"The government need to do the right thing and get into some serious discussions with the owners of these carparks who are making money while doctors and nurses are on the frontline putting there lives on the line," Ms Bates said.

Queensland LNP Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)
"There are other entities who have done the right thing by nurses and doctors like Cbus stadium," she said in reference to it making parking free for doctors and nurses.

"It is just a gesture of thanks for the wonderful work, extra work and stress. It is the least we can do."

"What it would say is we value you, we thank you for what you have been doing."

Ms Bates said she hds not heard back from the Minister Health Steven Miles since raising the issue in a letter two weeks ago.

"Today I am calling on (Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk to do the right thing for our hardworking frontline nurses, doctors, wardies and cleaners who are all doing their job to keep us safe.

A car exits the Secure Park parking at Gold Coast University Hospital.
"They are the real heroes, they don't need a parking bill."

If the Government steps in to cover the cost of private parking facilities, the bill is likely to reach into the millions.

Mr Miles had approached the car park owner- and had earlier told the Bulletin a final agreement with the parking contractor should not take away funds needed to combat the coronavirus.

Originally published as 'They are the real heroes, they don't need a parking bill'

