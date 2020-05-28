‘They’re living in their cars’: Charity drive exposes issue

PEACE volunteers sort the hand knitted rugs ready for their annual Winter Charity drive. From left; CEO of Peaceful Humans Gen Allpass, Maree Chin and Anne Mysliwy. Photo Bev Lacey

FOR the last five years PEACE's annual winter charity drive has generally delivered blankets and other warm clothing to aged care homes and support services in the Toowoomba region.

While the group will again be delivering the warm goods to those in need at those services, CEO Gen Allpass said a new issue had arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we have found, especially when working with homeless services, is there are a lot of people who are homeless that weren't before (the pandemic)," Ms Allpass aid.

"They're living in their cars. They're just every day locals.

"So we've basically had to change who we deliver to and how we deliver it."

About 30 PEACE volunteers, an organisation that works to promote social inclusion in the Toowoomba region, have spent the last year making hundreds of blankets, scarfs, beanies, slippers, mittens and more.

"We did lose three of our (volunteers) this year," Ms Allpass said.

"One of our ladies Ailsa Grace used to knit sunflowers (into her creations), so everyone's done more sunflowers this year (in her memory)."

The group has split the knitted items, as well as donated clothing and food donated by Aldi Northpoint, into cartons and will deliver it local charities, service providers and those in need from Monday.

"The community has really rallied behind this cause," Ms Allpass said.

"I think a lot of awful things have come out of this situation, but the grassroots community gathering to help each other has been very positive."