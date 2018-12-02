Menu
Login
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured on the right in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured on the right in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Victim trapped in toilet as thief steals wheelchair

by Mark Buttler
2nd Dec 2018 3:34 PM

A thief in a Santa hat has stolen a wheelchair from a man at Federation Square.

The victim was left trapped in a toilet for an hour in the aftermath of the heartless theft, at 11am today.

Police said an unknown man had struck up conversation with the wheelchair's owner, a 54-year-old man from St Albans.

The owner then visited a toilet with the help of the man.

Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to the theft of a wheelchair at Federation Square. Picture: Victoria Police

But, while the owner was inside, the unknown man stole the maroon wheelchair and headed east towards Batman Avenue.

It took an hour for passers-by to help the victim out of the toilet.

The offender is described as being of caucasian appearance and aged 20 to 24.

He was wearing a Santa hat, black jumper, camouflage pants and white runners.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

crime editors picks theft

Top Stories

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    News Two Emerald junior players have kept the dream alive and are now playing for two prominent National Rugby League teams.

    Negative impact of spray

    Negative impact of spray

    News Cotton farmers are being urged to take caution.

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    News Annual Poker Run spreading season joy.

    Creative with colour

    Creative with colour

    News Competition is bright, full of colour.

    Local Partners