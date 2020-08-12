Menu
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Crime

Thief kicks in property’s door in search of booze

Kristen Booth
12th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
A THIRSTY thief has forced themselves into a Dysart home just to steal a carton of beer.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said the offender kicked in the front door, raided the fridge and stole a carton of beer cans.

“Nothing else was stolen,” Snr Const Schmid said.

Dysart Police are investigating the break and enter at the Beardmore Cres address, near the intersection of Edgerley St.

Snr Const Schmidt said the break in occurred some time between Tuesday, August 4 and Sunday, August 9.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police,” he said

If you have information for police, contact Policelink and quote reference number QP2001684029 using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

