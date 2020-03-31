Thief sentenced to a term of imprisonment for smash and grab

Kenny Christopher Graham-Beckett picked up a drain grate and threw it through the front of a business and ran inside with a bag.

A THIEF has been handed a prison sentence after a series of criminal offences finally caught up with him.

Kenny Christopher Graham-Beckett appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre on Friday, March 27.

The 32 year old pleaded guilty to seven charges, including stealing, breaching bail conditions, unauthorised dealing with shop goods and ­entering a premise to commit indictable offence by break.

The court heard Graham-Beckett committed the first stealing offence on June 12, 2019, when he stole clothes from Target in City Centre Plaza.

His next offence was committed on October 6, when he stole a mobile phone from an unknown person.

While summarising the proceedings, Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the court Graham-Beckett was caught attempting to sell the stolen phone.

Mr Clarke said Graham-Beckett had also stolen a Bluetooth speaker and wireless earphones from Puma on December 3, as well as food from Spar, valued at $11, on November 5.

His most serious offence was committed on October 8.

Mr Clarke said Graham-Beckett had picked up a drain grate and threw it through the front of a business in the centre of Rockhampton and ran inside with a bag.

"It was a smash and grab and you made off with an undisclosed amount of money," he said.

Graham-Beckett's lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had suffered from significant substance abuse throughout his life.

"He was first exposed to drugs at 13, at that time he was living on the streets of Sydney caring for his brother," Mr Gimbert said.

"He had stolen property from some criminals there to help feed and support his brother. They caught him and injected him with heroin."

Graham-Beckett was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, with 115 days declared as time served.

He was eligible for parole from March 27. Criminal convictions were recorded.