Crime

Two men on the run after flick knife used in armed robbery

18th Jun 2018 5:56 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2018 7:21 AM

UPDATE TUESDAY 7.15AM: POLICE are still looking for two men involved in a daylight armed robbery at a Booval  business on Monday.

Police said two men walked into a liquor store on Brisbane Rd, Booval about 11.15am, when one of the men was seen concealing a bottle of liquor under his clothing.

When the man was confronted by a staff member, he produced a closed flick knife before fleeing the scene with the other man in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said nobody had been charged over the robbery.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that could assist police can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

