Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
Crime

Thief’s karma after stolen goods taken

by Lea Emery
30th May 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man who stole an electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag was left smarting when thieves stole the items back off him before he could sell them.

Shannon Paul Hargraves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and breaching bail.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.
Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.

The 31 year old entered a Surfers Paradise garage about 3am on March 22 this year and took the electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag.

The items were worth more than $1800.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse asked Hargraves what happened to the stolen goods.

"I'm not too sure," he said.

"They go re-stolen off me before I could sell them. I was on the streets at the time."

Hargraves promised he would pay the owner back.

Magistrate Dowse fined him $600 and ordered he pay the owners $1830 in restitution.

Originally published as Thief's karma after stolen goods taken

court crime shannon paul hargraves theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get ready: Hastings Deering opens 2021 apprenticeships

        premium_icon Get ready: Hastings Deering opens 2021 apprenticeships

        Employment Five trades are on offer across nine Hastings Deering workshops.

        Influx of Blackwater residents expected for weekend tests

        premium_icon Influx of Blackwater residents expected for weekend tests

        Health 220 people went through the clinic on Thursday

        Landry: ‘Door not shut’ on CQuni as 99 more jobs slashed

        premium_icon Landry: ‘Door not shut’ on CQuni as 99 more jobs slashed

        Education “We will continue to work with them constructively to determine ways to assist them...

        APPROVED: Blackwater skate park just months away

        premium_icon APPROVED: Blackwater skate park just months away

        News Government funding will mean the recreational area is built sooner than...