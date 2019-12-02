Thieves had sights on six local businesses

Emerald Police are investigating a number of break-ins to Emerald and Springsure businesses on the weekend.

THIEVES went on a spree on the weekend leaving six Central Queensland businesses in need of repair.

Emerald Police are currently investigating a number of break and enter offences from Saturday night to this morning in both Emerald and Springsure, which are believed to be linked.

Cash was stolen from Emearld Cinemas on Saturday night and from Silly Solly’s early Sunday morning, just days after the grand opening.

Doors were damaged from an attempted break and enter at Australia Post Springsure, Springsure Newsagency and Serenity Dental, Emerald.

Doors were also damaged when Springsure Overlander Motel and Dooley’s Tavern were broken into in the early hours of this morning, although no property was taken.

Officer in Charge of Emerald Police Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said they were currently investigating a number of leads and believes all offences are linked.

“We are also seeking any information from members of the public who may have seen any vehicles acting suspiciously in Springsure between 2am and 5am Monday morning (December 2),” he said.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact Emerald Police on 49838100 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000

Police are also requesting any members of the public that may have located an injured man who had fallen off his electric scooter in the afternoon or evening on Saturday, November 30 to call Emerald Police.

Snr Sgt McFarlane said the accident may have occurred in the Emerald Botanic Gardens area.