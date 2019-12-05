Thieves hit CQ stores

Emerald Police are investigating a number of break-ins to Emerald and Springsure businesses on the weekend.

THIEVES went on a spree at the weekend, leaving six Central Queensland businesses in need of repair.

Emerald police are investigating a number of break and enter offences from Saturday night to Monday morning in both Emerald and Springsure, which are believed to be linked.

Cash was stolen from Emerald Cinemas on Saturday night and from Silly Solly’s early Sunday, just days after its grand opening.

Silly Solly’s Emerald owner Bevan Dingley said staff found the store “smashed around” with a lot of damage in the foyer when they arrived on Sunday.

“They’ve damaged stock and computers, registers and have set us back a fair bit with stock, but we just have to move on,” he said.

“Hopefully they get caught and pay the price.”

Mr Dingley said it was “pretty hard” since the business had been open for only three days.

Doors were also damaged from an attempted break and enter at Australia Post Springsure, Springsure Newsagency and Serenity Dental in Emerald.

Doors were also damaged when Springsure Overlander Motel and Dooley’s Tavern were broken into early Monday, although no property was taken.

Officer in charge of Emerald police Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said they were investigating a number of leads and believed all the offences were linked.

“We are also seeking any information from members of the public who may have seen any vehicles acting suspiciously in Springsure between 2am and 5am Monday (December 2),” he said.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Emerald police on 4983 8100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police also request anyone who may have located an injured man who fell off his electric scooter in the afternoon or evening of Saturday, November 30, to call Emerald police.

Sen-Sgt McFarlane said the accident may have occurred in the Emerald Botanic Gardens area.